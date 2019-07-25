The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team is offering a free training session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Towler Hall, Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave., for citizens interested in surveying for marine debris.
The COASST Marine Debris Program identifies debris, characterizes it and measures its abundance in particular zones of the beach. Through an interactive, hands-on workshop, trainees are provided with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment. Volunteers need no prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.
There is a short break in the middle of the session for lunch; participants should bring a sack lunch or money to purchase lunch. Reserve a spot for the training by calling COASST at 206-221-6893 or by emailing coasst@uw.edu. For information, go to coasst.org
