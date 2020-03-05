Coast Community Radio's annual spring pledge drive starts Wednesday and runs until noon March 20. A lineup of special programs and guests can be heard from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the drive.
As a noncommercial broadcaster, Coast Community Radio operates its three local stations by relying on funds from the community it serves: KMUN 91.9 FM, KTCB 89.5 FM and KCPB 90.9 FM.
"Members make community radio possible," Janet Fryberger, KMUN's membership director, said. "We call it radio of, by and for the people of the Columbia-Pacific Region."
Donations can be made by calling the station at 503-325-0010, online at CoastRadio.org or by dropping by the station, 1445 Exchange St., during business hours.
