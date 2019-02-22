Coast Community Radio has received a $15,000 grant from Templin Foundation. Station Manager Graham Nystrom wrote the grant for money toward the purchase and installation of a new 5,000-watt transmitter to replace the transmitter atop Megler Mountain, KMUN’s primary broadcast site.
A grant from the Templin Foundation last year funded the replacement of three vital but aging pieces of equipment related to the transmitter, that provided the stimulus for a capital campaign to overhaul the station’s entire broadcast chain.
The campaign is a three-year plan; the first year’s goal is to obtain at least $25,000 from local foundations. This year’s Templin Foundation grant provides a jump-start toward meeting or exceeding that goal.
On Dec. 6, the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition, funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust, awarded the Tillicum Foundation/Coast Community Radio a $2,000 grant earmarked for the Remote Broadcasting in the Community project, which will allow the station to broadcast remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.
