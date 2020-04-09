Coast Community Radio is following the state of Oregon recommendations for safety during COVID-19, and Station Manager Graham Nystrom has closed the station to the over 100 volunteer programmers who bring listeners most of the content on KMUN.
The station is running on a skeleton crew of three staff members, and maintaining the recommended 6-foot spacing, while airing shows from other stations and playing “best of” local public affairs shows. News Director Joanne Rideout is providing news Monday through Friday at 8:29 a.m. and 5:29 p.m. and the Columbia River Ship Report at 8:49 a.m.
Thanks to the success of the Radio For Good campaign, there are funds to purchase remote broadcasting and recording equipment. Nystrom and Program Director Emily Geddes are working to get this technology into the programmers’ hands so KMUN can return to bringing local information and entertainment to the listeners.
“Our 2020 Spring Drive was cut short so we could focus on gathering and sharing COVID-19 critical information,” Membership Director Janet Fryberger said. “But we still need the support, and are continuing with a ‘quiet’ drive that relies on supporters visiting coastradio.org and clicking on the red ‘donate’ button.”
