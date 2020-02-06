The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that from Feb. 1 through March 15, children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active duty reserve and retired may apply for annual scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to fund undergraduate education.
Over the last five years, the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded an average of $400,000 in scholarships. In the 29 years of the program, the foundation has paid out over $5.4 million to more than 1,100 college-aged young adults.
For information about the scholarship application, go to coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships
