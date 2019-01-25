A Coast Guard Spouses Pop-Up Makers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fort George Lovell Brewery and Taproom, 426 14th St., to raise money to help support Coast Guard families during the federal shutdown. The fundraising event features wood carvings, photography, baked goods, accessories, home decor and essential oil-infused items for sale. Those attending are asked to bring cash to pay for their purchases.
