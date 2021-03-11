As the only local noncommercial broadcaster, Coast Community Radio operates its three stations by relying on funds from the community it serves.
Starting March 15 and running through April 17, KMUN is holding its annual spring pledge drive. Community members are asked to tune in at 91.9 FM for ways to donate or visit KMUN.org to become a station member.
Coast Community Radio is member-supported, volunteer-operated radio serving the north Oregon and southwest Washington state coasts on KMUN, KTCB and KCPB.