Coastal Family Health Center, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 304, in Astoria, is offering flu shots for patients and community members from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Flu vaccines cause antibodies, which protect against infection, to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. Getting the vaccine now is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older.
Being a patient at the health center is not required to take advantage of the flu clinic hours, and no appointment is needed. The cost for a flu shot is $20.
