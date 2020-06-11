Col. Daniel L. Horn graduated from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a master’s degree in strategic studies on June 5, after completing a 10-month curriculum that educates senior military officers about serving in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide.
A native of Warrenton, Horn graduated from Warrenton High School in 1994. His next assignment is with the Defense Logistics Agency, Central Command in Qatar, and will follow this assignment to command Army Depot, Tobyhanna in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.