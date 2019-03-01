The opening reception of Clatsop Community College’s 13th annual juried art exhibit, Au Naturel: The Nude in the 21st Century, was held Feb. 7 in the college’s Royal Nebeker Art Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave.
Juror Ashley Stull Meyers selected 43 works of art from over 400 submitted images. Works on exhibit represent 32 artists from 11 states plus Canada. Thirteen of the selected artists were present for the reception, where Meyers gave a gallery talk, and cash prizes, a purchase award, and workshop awards were announced. Awards for the Au Naturel exhibit are supported by submission fees paid by all artists who enter the competition.
Henk Pander, of Portland, won first place for his oil painting on linen, “The Photographer.” Second place went to the oil painting “I Love My Sagging Breasts” by Charles Gray, of Fort Worth, Texas. This painting was also selected as this year’s purchase award and will be part of the college’s growing permanent collection. Jay Senetchko of Vancouver, B.C., won third place for his oil painting, “The Sleepwatcher.”
All of the participating artists were invited to submit proposals for the special award exhibit and workshop awards, which were reviewed by the art faculty. The following artists were chosen for a special three-person award show: Tom Jensen, of Everett, Washington; Beth Kehoe, of Lake Forest Park, Washington; and Drea Frost, of Cannon Beach.
This award show will open the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery’s 2019-2020 exhibition season, and all three artists will conduct workshops in conjunction with the exhibit.
This year’s Au Naturel exhibit remains on display through March 14, and is free and open to the public. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All visitors are invited to cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at the close of the exhibition.
To view images of the artwork, go to aunaturelart.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.