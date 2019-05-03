Clatsop Community College has named Leland Weideman, of Seaview, Washington, and Avery Anderson, of Jewell, to its All-Oregon Academic Team.
Weideman and Anderson traveled April 26 to Salem, where they and the scholars from Oregon’s other 16 community colleges were presented to the state House and Senate and given medals by Gov. Kate Brown. They will also receive an Oregon transfer scholarship.
Weideman is in his second year at the college working on an associate transfer degree. He is on the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA. He received the Information Literacy Prize last year through the college library’s writing competition.
“My parents weren’t exactly the schooling type, but when they saw the potential in me they gave it their all to ensure that I kept my education going,” Weideman said in a news release from the college. “So here I am with a strong 4.0 GPA in the first two years of college. While I may not know how many more years I have to go, I know that as long as I keep my head up and my brain sharp, I can accomplish anything.”
Anderson, who previously earned an associate degree from the college in welding and fabrication, will graduate this year with an associate transfer degree and head to Oregon State University with hopes of pursuing a career in astrophysics. He participates in community college honor society Phi Theta Kappa and has consistently made the dean’s list and honor roll.
Faculty and staff nominate students who show excellence in the classroom, general intellectual curiosity, service to the community and the ability to share their talents with others. Pat Keefe, the college’s physics instructor, coordinates the selection process, sponsored by the Oregon Community College Association.
