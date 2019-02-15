Clatsop Community College is calling for shirts made by or honoring victims of violence later this month as part of The Clothesline Project.
Students and community members are invited to paint a shirt in the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery, 1799 Lexington Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Materials will be provided or can be brought.
The project was started in 1990 after the Cape Cod’s Women’s Defense Agenda, a group in Massachusetts, learned that during the same time frame in which 58,000 soldiers were killed in the Vietnam War, 51,000 women were killed in the U.S. because of domestic violence. It aims to bring awareness to the issue of violence against women, men and children.
Shirts will be on display from Feb. 28 to March 20 on the third floor of Towler Hall on the college’s main campus.
