Nine Clatsop Community College students won the 2022 Information Literacy Award. Pictured, from left, CCC Foundation President Cliff Fick, four of the student winners, Katelyn Olsen, Teresa Higuera, Emma Johnson and Scott Stanford, and Library Director Dan McClure.
Nine Clatsop Community College students have been selected as winners of the 2022 Information Literacy Award. The annual prize was divided equally among the winners, with two students sharing the award for the nursing student award and seven students who shared the general award.
The winners are: Isabella Anthony for her work on left-sided heart failure; Drake Fischer, who wrote about the damage that sea lions cause to property and salmon habitat; Teresa Higuera, who submitted a report on historic preservation problems; Emma Johnson, for her research project, “Stonehenge: A Novel Interpretation”; Vance Lump, for explaining upgrading historic wood windows; Katelyn Olsen, who examined Bipolar I Disorder; Scott Stanford, for his Baldrige assessment on Costco Wholesale; William Stevison, who explained the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo; and Shea Stokes, for his paper on architectural terra cotta.
Each winner received a $133 check from the Clatsop Community College Foundation, which funded the competition.