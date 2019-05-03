Clatsop Community College will hold orientations next week for its General Education Development exam training classes.
The college offers free classes to prepare students 16 and older for the GED exam, which provides a high school credential. The classes are offered in English or Spanish, with tutoring. Students younger than 18 are required to present a release from compulsory education form from their local high school before attending class.
The GED exam orientations will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at the college’s South County Center, 1455 N. Roosevelt Drive, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Columbia Hall Room 219 on the college’s main campus at 1651 Lexington Ave.
