Connor Kealey, of Cannon Beach, a participant in Clatsop Community College’s TRIO Student Support Services Program, has been named a Ford Scholar for 2020.
TRIO is dedicated to helping first generation, low income or disabled students reach college goals. The Ford Scholars Program is open to community college students who are ready to transfer to a four-year institution.
“Receiving the Ford Scholarship really made me feel that I was making good on all the support I’ve received,” Kealey said. “So many people, family, friends, TRIO advisors, and especially some very standout Clatsop professors, gave me a momentum for which I’m endlessly grateful.”
Scholarship eligibility criteria include financial need and merit qualifications. In addition, scholars must attend an accredited, nonprofit college in their home state and be pursuing a bachelor’s degree full time. The renewable scholarship covers 90% of each student’s unmet financial need for each academic year.
Information about the Ford Foundation and its scholarships can be found at tfff.org
Information about Clatsop Community College TRIO Student Support Services can be found at bit.ly/CCCTRIO, or call Christine Riehl at 503-338-2305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.