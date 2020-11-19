Columbia Memorial Hospital joins the nationwide observance of National Rural Health Day Thursday, recognizing the innovation, quality of care and dedication of health professionals and volunteers in the community.
"CMH caregivers take a great amount of pride in caring for our friends and neighbors in this community," Erik Thorsen, CEO of Columbia Memorial, said. "I'm honored to work with such a dedicated team of caregivers. They truly are health care heroes."
For information about National Rural Health Day, go to PowerofRural.org.
