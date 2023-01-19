Dr. Sarunas Sliesoraitis has joined the Columbia Memorial Hospital — Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative, where he is a new medical oncologist. He most recently worked for Intermountain Medical Group at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.
He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, his doctorate of pharmacy degree from the University of Connecticut and his graduate certificate in translational health science from the University of Florida.
He completed two fellowships; one in advanced oncology-hematology drug development through the University of Texas Health Science Center, and one in hematology/oncology at the University of Florida.
His internal medicine residency was at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sliesoraitis completed an oncology pharmacy practice residency at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer & Research Center in Tampa, Florida, and a pharmacy practice residency at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Sliesoraitis has also received several awards. His work has been published several times, and he is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology and many honor societies.