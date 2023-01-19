Dr. Sarunas Sliesoraitis has joined the Columbia Memorial Hospital — Oregon Health and Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative, where he is a new medical oncologist. He most recently worked for Intermountain Medical Group at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.

He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, his doctorate of pharmacy degree from the University of Connecticut and his graduate certificate in translational health science from the University of Florida.

