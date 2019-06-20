For the fifth year in a row, the March of Dimes honored a nurse from Columbia Memorial Hospital with the Nurse of the Year award.
Jamee Meier, a registered nurse and 16-year employee at CMH, was named the Ambulatory/Clinic Care winner for Oregon and Southwest Washington. Meier was recognized at an award ceremony in Portland on June 7.
Meier joined CMH in 2003 as a student, precepting in the maternity unit. She has served as a floor nurse, clinic nurse supervisor, clinic manager and director of the CMH Medical Group.
CMH’s other Nurse of the Year nominees were Mackenzie Payton, Shannon Lackey, Brett Byers, Kendra Gohl, Meghan Standridge, Shannon Klein, Jenny Wohosky, Angie Tucker, Barbara Tienhaara, Lizzie Wiedmaier, Emily Brizendine, Jay Reynolds, Maria Shipley, Ryan Taggart, Suzanne McGuffin, Tara Hano, Kelsey Betts, Kristy Haglund, Ingrid Boettcher and Brooke Duncan.
CMH nurses Margaret Santee, Jenny Wohosky, Laura Brown and Kendra Gohl were Nurse of the Year winners in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
