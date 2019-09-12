TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, has partnered with selected colleges and hospitals within its field of membership for a multiyear grant program.
From 2018 to 2020, TLC will distribute $87,000 in grants. One of the recipients is the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation; a $2,000 grant will support the hospital’s general fund.
“Too often, patients’ greatest needs are left unmet by insurance and personal finances,” CMH Interim Director Kassia Nye said. “Necessities such as translators for cancer patients, counseling for children of terminally-diagnosed patients or medications for secondary diseases of hospice patients are just a few ways that TLC’s generosity is improving the health of our community.”
For information, go to tlcfcu.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.