Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization is seeking projects within Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties that improve the health of the community.
The Community Wellness Investment Fund supports local solutions that address health equity and social determinants of health in one or more of the eight improvement priorities identified in the Regional Health Improvement Plan.
The eight priority areas include: community resilience and trauma informed care; access to primary care; access to behavioral health; access to oral health and dental care; access to a social safety net; chronic disease prevention; suicide prevention; and housing.
Proposals can be submitted until Aug. 31.
For more information and applications, visit http://www.colpachealth.org/about-us/community-wellness-investment-fund
