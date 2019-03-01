SEASIDE — Times Theatre and Public House presents Comedy Night, featuring Michael Winslow, at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Winslow, known as “the man of 10,000 sound effects,” played Larvell Jones in “Police Academy” and Radar Technician in “Spaceballs.” His website is at michaelwinslow.org
Tickets cost $15 in advance, and $20 the day of the show at the Times Theatre box office. Age 21 and older only. The theater is at133 Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.