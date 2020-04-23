FRIDAY
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
MONDAY
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
TUESDAY
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
WEDNESDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
THURSDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
