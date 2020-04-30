FRIDAY
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Ostomy Support Group — For information, call Lisa Harris at 503-338-4523.
Detachment 1228 Marine Corps League — For information, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153.
Whale Spirit Drum Circle — For information, go to WhaleSpirit.com
MONDAY
Grace and Encouragement for Moms — For information, call Christina Leonard at 503-298-3936.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Astoria Lions Club — For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Evergreen Masonic Lodge No. 137 — For information, call 503-717-0808.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Moms Offering Moms Support Club — For information, go to fb.me/MOMSClubofAstoria or email president@momsclubofastoria.org
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group open to all those diagnosed with a mood disorder, or have a family member or friend diagnosed, or who think they might have depression or bipolar disorder. For information, contact Ken Rislow at 503-791-5482.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 — Members learn new skills and qualifications; no former military or boating experience needed. For information, contact Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or wilsontekart@gmail.com
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com
THURSDAY
North Coast Women — For information, call 503-738-8695 or go to tinyurl.com/CC
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Grief Support Group — For information, call Lower Columbia Hospice at 503-338-6230.
Lower Columbia Danish Society — Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed. For information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org or call 503-325-2612.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
