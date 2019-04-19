SATURDAY
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mary Blake Playhouse, 1215 Broadway, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-791-9745.
Clatsop County Genealogical Society — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Clatsop County Heritage Museum, 1618 Exchange St. Speaker is Karen Martin.
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — 1 p.m., in Hammond. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Spinning Circle — 1 to 3 p.m., Astoria Fiber Arts Studio, 1296 Duane St. Bring a spinning wheel. For information, call 503-325-5598 or go to astoriafiberarts.org
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu, includes coffee. Cost is $5 for seniors 62 and older, $7.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
Cannon Beach American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Breakfast — 9 to 11 a.m., American Legion, 1216 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach.
Line Dancing — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway. For information, call 503-738-5111. No cost; suggested $5 tip to the instructor.
MONDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. Call 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, second floor of the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests always welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Cost is $1 per regular session per person. Players with highest and second highest scores split the prize. All ages are welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Line Dancing for Seniors — 3 to 4:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Not for beginners. For information, call 503-325-3231.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. All are welcome. Donations of material always appreciated. Call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — 10 a.m. to noon, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Cooking Class — Either 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Attend one or both. For patients and past patients of the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative and/or their support person. Classes are hands-on. Free registration required. For questions or to register, call 503-338-4520.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. Call 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Astoria Lions Club — noon, Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Prospective members welcome. Call 503-325-0590.
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Art Circle — 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Room 128. Creativity wellness/art circle group for those living with cancer or chronic illness and/or their support person, with assistance from credentialed art therapists. Free registration encouraged. Drop-ins always welcome. To register, call 503-338-4520.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m. CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Room 128. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All are welcome. Members are free to explore their spiritual questions, doubts, practices and longings. Led by Common Ground Interspiritual Fellowship. Drop in, no registration required. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790 or 503-338-4520.
WEDNESDAY
Mindfulness Meditation Group — 7 to 7:45 a.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Room 128. Join to learn more or to practice. Free and open to all, drop-ins welcome. For information, call 916-307-9790 or 503-338-4520 or email info@cgifellowship.org
Qigong and Gentle Movement Class — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Room 128. For patients and past patients of the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative and/or their support person. Includes gentle movement, short guided meditation. Exercises can be done sitting or standing. Free registration at 503-338-4520.
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 88786 Dellmoor Loop, Warrenton. Moms of children ages infant through kindergarten are invited. Free breakfast and child care provided. For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops
Help Ending Abusive Relationship Tendencies (HEART) — 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Harbor, 1361 Duane St. Open group, covers effects of domestic violence on children, parents and other family members; for anyone in an abusive relationship, or who knows someone who is. Call 503-325-3426, ext. 103.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. Call 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Blood Pressure Checks — noon to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Call 503-325-3231.
International Longshore and Warehouse Union Pensioners — noon luncheon, 1 p.m. meeting, Local No. 50 Longshore Hall, 491 Industry St.
Warrenton Kiwanis Club — 1 p.m., Dooger’s Seafood and Grill, 103 U.S. Highway 101, Warrenton. Call 503-861-2672.
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1:15 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Call 503-325-3231.
Beginner Line Dancing for Seniors — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Call 503-325-3231.
Fat Quarter Quilters — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Homespun Quilts, 108 10th St. Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300.
or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — 6 p.m., Uptown Café, 1639 S.E. Ensign Lane, Warrenton. For information, call 503-325-4030.
Alzheimer’s Support Group — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nehalem Bay House, 35385 Tohl Ave., Nehalem. Free lunch provided. For information, call 503-368-6445.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Angelina’s Pizzeria, 1815 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Group hosts free refresher and beginning course in card game of pinochle. Course open to anyone 55 and older.
Art Circle — 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Room 128. Creativity wellness/art circle group for those living with cancer or chronic illness and/or their support person, with assistance from credentialed art therapists. Led by Meagan Sokol and Sheryl Redburn. Free registration encouraged. Drop-ins always welcome. To register, call 503-338-4520.
Caregiver Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m., Avamere at Seaside, 2500 S. Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Open to all caregivers, both professional and family care. Yoga exercise, refreshments, friendship and support. For information, call 503-738-0900.
Jam Session — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Open to the public. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Clatsop County Republicans — 7 p.m., BJ’s Pizza Palace, 2490 U.S. Highway 101. For information, call 541-969-2976 or go to tinyurl.com/CCRepublican
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}FRIDAY{/h2}
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
AAUW Walking Group — 9:30 a.m. Seaside Branch of American Association of University Women weekly low-impact group walk, followed by coffee and fellowship. For information, call 503-738-7751.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Community Skate Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1650 Exchange St. Admission $3. Limited roller skate rentals available for $3; roller blades available. For information, call 503-791-6064 or go to astoriaarmory.com
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}OTHER{/h2}
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
