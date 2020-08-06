FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Ostomy Support Group — For information, call Lisa Harris at 503-338-4523.
SATURDAY
Lower Columbia R/C Society — All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-458-5196 or 503-325-0608.
SUNDAY
Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com
National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group — For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, or k7erowood@q.com or go to nami.org
MONDAY
Astoria High School Class of 1970 — For information, call ShawnAnn Hope at 503-791-1231.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Parkinson’s Support Group — For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.
Peninsula Quilt Guild — For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.
Seaside Lions Club — For information, call 503-738-7693.
Pacific NW Head Injury Support Group — For information, call 209-791-3092.
Pacific County Democrats — For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty
TUESDAY
Tobacco Free Coalition of Clatsop County — For information, call Steven Blakesley at 503-325-8500 or Alissa Dorman at 503-325-4321, ext. 5758.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Astoria Lions Club — For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Warrenton Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call Grace Bruseth 503-738-6412.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Mindfulness/Meditation Group — For information, call 503-338-4520.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers — For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group for families of those with chronic mental illness. For information, contact Harry Comins at 503-440-3403.
Warrenton Business Association — For information, call Kristin Talamantez at 503-861-9750.
Fat Quarter Quilters — For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
LGBTIQ Group — For questions, contact Chris Wright at 425-314-3388.
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}THURSDAY{/h2}
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Lower Columbia Chief Petty Officers Association — The club accepts all enlisted prior, retired and active military personnel, rank E7 and above. For information, call Lauren Walton 208-290-8110.
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}OTHER{/h2}
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.