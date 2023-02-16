FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
MONDAY
Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, but not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 to 3 p.m., conference call. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For conference call details, and to RSVP, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast La Leche League — Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777, Katie Winters at 503-717-3748, or send a message to “La Leche League of Astoria” Facebook page, fb.me/lllofastoria.
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Sou’wester Garden Club — 10 a.m. to noon, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside. Program: “Orchids” with Ann Acton. Lunch follows at Dooger’s Seafood and Grill.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch for Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Fat Quarter Quilters — Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com.
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — For information, call 503-325-4030.
THURSDAY
Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call 503-368-6445.
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary.
Astoria Lions Club — Adding an evening meeting for people interested in serving the community the option to attend after working hours. For information, call Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009.
Caregiver Support Group — Open to all caregivers, both professional and family care. Yoga exercise, refreshments, friendship and support. For information, call 503-738-0900.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four-legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.