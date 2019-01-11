SATURDAY
Lower Columbia R/C Society — 8:30 a.m., Buoy 9 Restaurant & Lounge, 996 Pacific Drive, Hammond. Local Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) chartered radio control model aircraft club meets for breakfast and business. All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-458-5196 or 503-325-0608.
Chinook Indian Nation Council — 11 a.m., Chinook Nation Tribal Office, 3 E. Park St., Bay Center, Washington. Monthly meeting, open to all tribal members. Attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item and to arrive on time. For questions, call 360-875-6670.
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — 1 p.m., in Hammond. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Spinning Circle — 1 to 3 p.m., Astoria Fiber Arts Studio, 1296 Duane St. Bring a spinning wheel. For information, call 503-325-5598 or go to astoriafiberarts.org
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu, includes coffee. Cost is $5 for seniors 62 and older, $7.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Camp 18 Blacksmith Shop, 42362 U.S. Highway 26, Seaside. Participants can bring own forge and anvil setup. Metal available to experiment with; coal provided. No charge; donations to Camp 18 Loggers Memorial Museum welcome. For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Family to Family Support Group, for anyone with friend or loved one suffering from a serious brain (mental) illness. For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, or k7erowood@q.com, or go to nami.org
Line Dancing — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway. For information, call 503-738-5111. No cost; suggested $5 tip to the instructor.
MONDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Repeats Wednesday For information, call 503-325-3231.
Astoria High School Class of 1970 — 11 a.m., Koffee Klatch at Rod’s Bar and Grill, 45 N.E. Skipanon Drive, Warrenton. For information, call ShawnAnn Hope at 503-791-1231.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. Repeats Tuesday through Friday. For information, call 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693. Repeats Tuesday-Friday.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $5 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. Repeats Thursday. For information, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Parkinson’s Support Group — 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church library, 565 12th St. For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.
Peninsula Quilt Guild — 1 p.m., Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place, Seaview, Wash. Newcomers welcome. Bring nonperishable food donation. For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Cost is $1 per regular session per person. Game is designed for players 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231. Repeats Wednesday.
Line Dancing for Seniors — 3 to 4:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Not for beginners. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Seaside Lions Club — 5 p.m., West Lake Restaurant & Lounge, 1480 S. Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-7693.
Clatsop Rental Owners Association — 6 p.m., Golden Star Restaurant, 599 Bond St.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. All are welcome. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — 10 a.m. to noon, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Astoria Lions Club — noon, Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — noon, El Tapatio, 229 W. Marine Drive. For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Bras2Moms Fitting — 1 to 3 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center, 2111 Exchange St. Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 to 3 p.m., 2002 S.E. Chokeberry Ave., Warrenton. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For information, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Community Center, Chinook Conference Room, 2021 Marine Drive. Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — 5:30 p.m., Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th Street. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — 6 p.m., PAA Office, Long Beach Depot Building, Third Street N. and Pacific Highway, Long Beach, Washington. All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Activity Center, first floor, CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — 7 a.m., Dooger’s Seafood & Grill, Youngs Bay Plaza, 103 S. U.S. Highway 101, Warrenton. For information, call 503-325-4030.
Help Ending Abusive Relationship Tendencies (HEART) — 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Harbor, 1361 Duane St. Open group, covers effects of domestic violence on children, parents and other family members; for females, those who identify as female, anyone in an abusive relationship, or who knows someone who is. For information, call Juli Hol at 503-325-3426, ext. 103.
Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution — 11 a.m., Astoria Golf and Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Road, Warrenton. Speaker is Rosemary Johnson; topic is “Adopt a Memorial.” Members and women wishing to join are invited to attend. RSVP to Sue Glen at 503-861-0574 by Monday.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call 503-861-4202.
Blood Pressure Checks — noon to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
North Coast Multiple Sclerosis Care and Share Help Group — noon, Clatsop Retirement Village, 947 Olney Ave. For information, call 503-325-7898.
Cannon Beach Garden Club — noon, Tolovana Hall, 3779 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. Visitors are welcome. To reserve a seat, call Pam Chater at 503-436-2331 or email pamchater@msn.com
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Beginner Line Dancing for Seniors — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Stroke Support Group — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Providence Seaside Hospital Education Center, Room B, 725 S Wahanna Road, Seaside. Stroke survivors, their caregivers and family members welcome. For information, call 503-717-7781.
Write Astoria — 5 to 7 p.m., Astoria Library Flag Room, 450 10th St. Free, open forum; writers read from works in progress, offer each other constructive feedback.
WomenHeart of North Oregon Coast — 6:30 p.m., Coho Room, Duncan Law Building, 2021 Marine Drive. Peer support group for women living with, or at risk of heart disease, sponsored by Columbia Memorial Hospital. For information, contact Michele Abrahams at 503-338-8435 or WH-NorthOregonCoast@womenheart.org
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — 7:30 p.m., 324 Avenue A, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com
Maple Chapter No. 95, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge Hall, 201 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside. For information, call 503-717-0808.
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Outlet Mall, 1111 N. Roosevelt Drive, No. 206, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Breast Cancer Support Group — 4:30-6 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Support for women who are being treated for, or are survivors of, breast cancer. No registration required. For information, call Mari Montesano at 503-338-4589 or email mmontesano@columbiamemorial.org
Columbia River Estuary Action Team — 6 to 8 p.m., Blue Scorcher Bakery and Café, 1493 Duane St. CREATE fosters citizen involvement in protecting the Columbia River Estuary. Visitors and new members always welcome. For information, go to create-columbia.com
Jam Session — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Open to the public. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fort Stevens Post 10580 — 7 p.m., Warrenton Christian Church, 1376 Anchor St., Warrenton. For information, call Mel Jasmin at 503-861-2030.
Lower Columbia Classic Car Club — 7 p.m., Steve Jordan’s shop building, 35232 Helligso Lane. New members welcome. For information or directions, call Steve Jordan at 503-325-1807.
Rainland Fly Casters — 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St. For information, call Tom Scoggins at 503-449-0462, or Walt Weber at 360-777-8295.
AAUW Walking Group — 9:30 a.m. Seaside Branch of American Association of University Women weekly low-impact group walk, followed by coffee and fellowship. For information, call 503-738-7751.
Community Skate Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1650 Exchange St. Admission $3. Limited roller skate rentals available for $3; roller blades available. For information, call 503-791-6064 or go to astoriaarmory.com
Bingo — 7 p.m., Wickiup Senior Center, 92650 Svensen Market Road. For information call Mark Tischer at 503-458-6482.
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
