FRIDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Advanced Line Dancing — 1 to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Community Skate Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1650 Exchange St. Admission $3. Limited roller skate rentals available for $3; roller blades available. For information, call 503-791-6064 or go to astoriaarmory.com
SATURDAY
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mary Blake Playhouse, 1215 Broadway, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-791-9745.
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Detachment 1228 Marine Corps League — noon, El Compadre, 119 Main Ave., Warrenton. For information, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153.
Spinning Circle — 1 to 3 p.m., Astoria Fiber Arts Studio, 1296 Duane St. Bring a spinning wheel. For information, call 503-325-5598 or go to astoriafiberarts.org
Whale Spirit Drum Circle — 7 to 8 p.m.. Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Open drum circle. Everyone is welcome to gather and drum together; no drumming experience necessary, extra drums available. A $10 donation is suggested. Drug and alcohol-free event. For information, go to WhaleSpirit.com
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu, includes coffee. Cost is $5 for seniors 62 and older, $7.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
MONDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Grace and Encouragement for Moms — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Crossroads Community Church, 40618 Old Highway 30, Svensen. GEMS group is a time for moms to relax and enjoy each others’ company. Free childcare is provided. For information, call Christina Leonard at 503-298-3936.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — noon, in Long Beach, Washington. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, second floor of the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests always welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Cost is $1 per regular session per person. Players with highest and second highest scores split the prize. Game is designed for players 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Astoria Toastmasters — 6:30 p.m., Hotel Elliot conference room, 357 12th St. Visitors welcome. For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance — 7 to 9 p.m., Room A, Columbia Memorial Hospital, 2111 Exchange St. Open to all those diagnosed with a mood disorder, or have a family member or friend diagnosed, or who think they might have depression or bipolar disorder. For information, contact Richard Elfering at 503-741-7649.
TUESDAY
Warbirds — 8 a.m., Labor Temple Diner, 934 Duane St. All air crew members and maintainers welcome.
Stewardship Quilting Group — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. All are welcome. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — 10 a.m. to noon, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Astoria Lions Club — noon, Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — noon, El Tapatio, 229 W. Marine Drive. For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Bras2Moms Fitting — 1 to 3 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center, 2111 Exchange St. Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Transitional Housing Meeting — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Clatsop Community Action, 364 Ninth St. Meeting to introduce the concept of transitional housing for the local homeless population. For information, call Ron Maxted at 503-338-9153 or email ronmaxted@wwestsky.net
Evergreen Masonic Lodge No. 137 — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, 201 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside. All Masons and their families are welcome. For information, call 503-717-0808.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Activity Center, first floor, CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Moms Offering Moms Support Club — 9 a.m., Capt. Gray Port of Play, 785 Alameda Ave. For information, go to fb.me/MOMSClubofAstoria or email president@momsclubofastoria.org
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Blood Pressure Checks — noon to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1:15 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Line Dancing for Seniors — Beginners Line Dancing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Advanced Line Dancing from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Write Astoria — 5 to 7 p.m., Astoria Library Flag Room, 450 10th St. Free, open forum; writers read from works in progress, offer each other constructive feedback.
Warrenton Gateway Masonic Lodge No. 175 — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, at 66 S.W. Fourth St., Warrenton.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 — 7 p.m., Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck, Ilwaco, Washington. Uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the Coast Guard. Members learn new skills and qualifications; no former military or boating experience needed. For information, contact Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or wilsontekart@gmail.com
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — 7:30 p.m., 324 Avenue A, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com
THURSDAY
North Coast Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Astoria Golf and Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Lane, Warrenton. For information, call 503-738-8695 or go to tinyurl.com/CCRepublican
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Angelina’s Pizzeria, 1815 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Grief Support Group — 2 to 4 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, Meeting Room 1, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. For information, call Lower Columbia Hospice at 503-338-6230.
Jam Session — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Open to the public. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Lower Columbia Danish Society — 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. Group will share experiences of Danish Fastelavn (Mardis Gras) celebrations. Light refreshments served. The public is welcome. Being or speaking Danish not required; only an interest in Danish heritage, culture and traditions is needed. For information, go to lowercolumbiadanes.org or call 503-325-2612.
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}OTHER{/h2}
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.