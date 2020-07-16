FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Angora Hiking Club — 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seaside Lodge & International Hostel, 930 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside. Kayak on the Necanicum. Membership not required to participate, but kayak reservation needed; first come, first served. Trip led by Nguyen Trung (503-739-0243 or email trung@seasidehostel.net). For information, go to angorahikingclub.org
MONDAY
Grace and Encouragement for Moms — For information, call Christina Leonard at 503-298-3936.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Alzheimer’s & Other Dementia Family Support Group — For information, call Rosetta Hurley at 503-325-0313, ext. 222, or email rhurley@clatsopcarecenter.org
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Astoria Lions Club — For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — Support, information and resources for caregivers. For information, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast La Leche League — For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, or Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777, or Katie Winters at 503-717-3748 or send a message to La Leche League of Astoria Facebook page.
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Mindfulness/Meditation Group — For information, call 503-338-4520.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers — For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Fat Quarter Quilters — For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — For information, call 503-325-4030.
THURSDAY
Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call 503-368-6445.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
{h2 style=”text-align: center;”}OTHER{/h2}
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
