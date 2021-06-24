FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Karaoke — For information, call 503-738-7911.
SUNDAY
National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group — Family to family support group, for anyone with a friend or loved one suffering from a serious mental illness. For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, k7erowood@q.com or go to nami.org
MONDAY
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
TUESDAY
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Astoria Lions Club — Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
THURSDAY
North Coast Women — For information, call 503-738-8695.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary
Grief Support Group — For information, call Lower Columbia Hospice at 503-338-6230.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.