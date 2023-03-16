FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
SATURDAY
Chinook Indian Nation Council Meeting — 11 a.m., Scarborough House at Fort Columbia State Park in Chinook, Washington. Meeting open to all tribal members. Light lunch provided, storytelling follows meeting. For questions, call 360-875-6670.
MONDAY
Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 to 3 p.m., conference call. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For conference call details, and to RSVP, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast La Leche League — Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777 Katie Winters at 503-717-3748 or send message to the “La Leche League of Astoria” Facebook page at fb.me/lllofastoria.
Clatsop County Republican Party — 6 p.m., Port Light Cafe at Camp Rilea, 33168 Patriot Way in Warrenton. Dinner is available. Interested community members are welcome. For information, or to confirm meeting times and location, call 503-338-0818.
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Sou'Wester Garden Club — 10 a.m. to noon, Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside. Program: "Introduction to Bonsai," presented by Jeff Roberson. Lunch follows at the Seaside Golf Course.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch for Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Fat Quarter Quilters — Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com.
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — For information, call 503-325-4030.
THURSDAY
Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call 503-368-6445.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary.
Astoria Lions Club — Adding an evening meeting for people interested in serving the community the option to attend after working hours. For information, call Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
Sheets Needed — Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double, queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.