FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
SATURDAY
Karaoke — For information, call 503-738-7911.
MONDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch for Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
THURSDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary.
Caregiver Support Group — Open to all caregivers, both professional and family care. Yoga exercise, refreshments, friendship and support. For information, call 503-738-0900.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
Sheets Needed — Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double, queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.