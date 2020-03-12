FRIDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Advanced Line Dancing — 1 to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Better Breathers Club — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Providence Seaside Hospital, Suite 113 (lower level), 725 S. Wahanna Road. Sessions offer support, ways and techniques to cope with COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other respiratory issues. Caregivers also welcome. No cost, but registration encouraged by calling 800-562-8964.
Community Skate Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1650 Exchange St. Admission $3. Limited roller skate rentals available for $3; roller blades available. For information, call 503-791-6064 or go to astoriaarmory.com
SATURDAY
Lower Columbia R/C Society — 8:30 a.m., Buoy 9 Restaurant & Lounge, 996 Pacific Drive, Hammond. Local Academy of Model Aeronautics chartered radio control model aircraft club meets for breakfast and business. All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-458-5196 or 503-325-0608.
Angora Hiking Club — 9 a.m., parking lot between Second and Third streets. Four Corners Trail hike. Rain date is March 21. Membership is not required to participate. For information, call Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883 or go to angorahikingclub.org
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mary Blake Playhouse, 1215 Broadway, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-791-9745.
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Spinning Circle — 1 to 3 p.m., Astoria Fiber Arts Studio, 1296 Duane St. Bring a spinning wheel. For information, call 503-325-5598 or go to astoriafiberarts.org
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu. Cost is $6 for seniors 62 and older, $8.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
Cannon Beach American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Breakfast — 9 to 11 a.m., American Legion, 1216 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach.
Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter — 5 p.m., Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. All U.S. military officers and former officers are invited: active duty, reserve, retired or warrant officers, as well as U.S. Public Health Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officers. For information, contact Capt. R. Stevens at 503-861-9832.
MONDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Grace and Encouragement for Moms — 10 to 11:30 a.m., Crossroads Community Church, 40618 Old Highway 30, Svensen. GEMS group is a time for moms to relax and enjoy each others’ company. Free childcare is provided. For information, call Christina Leonard at 503-298-3936.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, second floor of the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests always welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — noon, in Long Beach, Wash. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Cost is $1 per regular session per person. Players with highest and second highest scores split the prize. Game is designed for players 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1:15 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Astoria Alzheimer’s & Other Dementia Family Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m., second (entry level) floor conference room, Clatsop Care Center, 646 16th St. Open to family members of people with dementia. For information, call Rosetta Hurley at 503-325-0313, ext. 222, or email rhurley@clatsopcarecenter.org
Astoria Toastmasters — 6:30 p.m., Hotel Elliot conference room, 357 12th St. Visitors welcome. For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. All are welcome. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — 10 a.m. to noon, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Astoria Lions Club — noon, Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — noon, El Tapatio, 229 W. Marine Drive. For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — noon to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Bras2Moms Fitting — 1 to 3 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center, 2111 Exchange St. Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 to 3 p.m., 2002 S.E. Chokeberry Ave., Warrenton. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For information, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Community Center, Chinook Conference Room, 2021 Marine Drive. Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast La Leche League — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Blue Scorcher Bakery, 1493 Duane St. Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, or Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777 or Katie Winters at 503-717-3748, or send message from “La Leche League of Astoria” Facebook page.
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — 5:30 p.m., Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th Street. All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — 6 p.m., PAA Office, Long Beach Depot Building, Third Street N. and Pacific Highway, Long Beach, Wash. All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Activity Center, first floor, CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution — 11 a.m., Astoria Golf and Country Club, 33445 Sunset Beach Road. Program is “Bylaws, Officers and Committee Chair Positions,” presented by Sandy Fuller. Members and women interested in membership may contact Sue Glen by Monday for reservations or information.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Blood Pressure Checks — noon to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
North Coast Multiple Sclerosis Care and Share Help Group — noon, Clatsop Retirement Village, 947 Olney Ave. For information, call 503-325-7898.
Cannon Beach Garden Club — noon, Tolovana Hall, 3779 S. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. Visitors are welcome. To reserve a seat, call Pam Chater at 503-436-2331 and leave a message or email pamchater@msn.com
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1:15 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Line Dancing for Seniors — Beginners Line Dancing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Advanced Line Dancing from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Stroke Support Group — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Providence Seaside Hospital Education Center, Room B, 725 S Wahanna Road, Seaside. Stroke survivors, their caregivers and family members welcome. For information, call 503-717-7781.
Write Astoria — 5 to 7 p.m., Astoria Library Flag Room, 450 10th St. Free, open forum; writers read from works in progress, offer each other constructive feedback.
WomenHeart of North Oregon Coast — 6:30 p.m., Coho Room, Duncan Law Building, 2021 Marine Drive. Peer support group for women living with, or at risk of heart disease, sponsored by Columbia Memorial Hospital. For information, contact Michele Abrahams at 503-338-8435 or WH-NorthOregonCoast@womenheart.org
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — 7:30 p.m., 324 Avenue A, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com
Maple Chapter No. 95, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Gateway Masonic Lodge, 66 S.W. Fourth St., Warrenton. For information, go to oregonoes.org
THURSDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Angelina’s Pizzeria, 1815 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — noon to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Group hosts free refresher and beginning course in card game of pinochle. Course open to anyone 55 and older, but all are welcome.
Breast Cancer Support Group — 4:30 to 6 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Support for women who are being treated for, or are survivors of, breast cancer. No registration required. For information, call Mari Montesano at 503-338-4589 or email mmontesano@columbiamemorial.org
Understanding Your Grief — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Columbia Memorial Hospital Columbia Center, 2021 Marine Drive. Free support group providing an opportunity to learn about the grief process, identify new coping strategies, and discuss a variety of topics related to the healing process. For questions, contact Jeanette Johnson at 503-338-6230.
Columbia River Estuary Action Team — 6 to 8 p.m., Blue Scorcher Bakery and Café, 1493 Duane St. CREATE fosters citizen involvement in protecting the Columbia River Estuary. Visitors and new members always welcome. For information, go to create-columbia.com
Jam Session — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Open to the public. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fort Stevens Post 10580 — 7 p.m., Warrenton Christian Church, 1376 Anchor St., Warrenton. For information, call Mel Jasmin at 503-861-2030.
Lower Columbia Classic Car Club — 7 p.m., Steve Jordan’s shop building, 35232 Helligso Lane. New members welcome. For information or directions, call Steve Jordan at 503-325-1807.
Rainland Fly Casters — 7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St. For information, call Tom Scoggins at 503-449-0462, or Walt Weber at 360-777-8295.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
