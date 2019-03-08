SATURDAY
Lower Columbia R/C Society — 8:30 a.m., Buoy 9 Restaurant & Lounge, 996 Pacific Drive, Hammond. Local Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) chartered radio control model aircraft club meets for breakfast and business. All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-458-5196 or 503-325-0608.
Chinook Indian Nation Council — 11 a.m., Scarborough House at Point Chinook in Fort Columbia Historical State Park in Chinook, Washington. Abbreviated monthly meeting, open to all tribal members, followed by a potluck lunch and storytelling. Bring a prepared item for the potluck, and arrive on time. For questions, contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670.
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — 1 p.m., in Hammond. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Spinning Circle — 1 to 3 p.m., Astoria Fiber Arts Studio, 1296 Duane St. Bring a spinning wheel. For information, call 503-325-5598 or go to astoriafiberarts.org
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu, includes coffee. Cost is $5 for seniors 62 and older, $7.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Camp 18 Blacksmith Shop, 42362 U.S. Highway 26, Seaside. Participants can bring own forge and anvil setup. Metal available to experiment with; coal provided. No charge; donations to Camp 18 Loggers Memorial Museum welcome. For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway. Family to Family Support Group, for anyone with friend or loved one suffering from a serious brain (mental) illness. For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, or k7erowood@q.com, or go to nami.org
Line Dancing — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Seaside American Legion, 1315 Broadway. For information, call 503-738-5111. No cost; suggested $5 tip to the instructor.
MONDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Astoria High School Class of 1970 — 11 a.m., Koffee Klatch at Rod’s Bar and Grill, 45 N.E. Skipanon Drive, Warrenton. For information, call ShawnAnn Hope at 503-791-1231.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. Cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, second floor of the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests always welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Parkinson’s Support Group — 1 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church library, 565 12th St. For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.
Peninsula Quilt Guild — 1 p.m., Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place, Seaview, Wash. Newcomers welcome. Bring nonperishable food donation. For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.
Knochlers Pinochle Group — 1 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Cost is $1 per regular session per person. Players with highest and second highest scores split the prize. Game is designed for players 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Line Dancing for Seniors — 3 to 4:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Not for beginners. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Seaside Lions Club — 5 p.m., West Lake Restaurant & Lounge, 1480 S. Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. For information, call 503-738-7693.
Pacific County (Wash.) Democrats — 7 p.m., Pickled Fish, Adrift Hotel, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Washington. For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty
TUESDAY
Tobacco Free Coalition of Clatsop County — 9 to 10:30 a.m., Clatsop County Health and Human Services, 820 Exchange St. Anyone interested in tobacco use prevention and education welcome. For information, call Steven Blakesley at 503-325-8500 or Alissa Dorman at 503-325-4321, ext. 5758.
Do Nothing Club — 10 a.m. to noon, 24002 U St., Ocean Park, Wash. Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Astoria Lions Club — noon, Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Art Circle — 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Activities Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Creativity wellness/art circle group for those living with cancer or chronic illness with assistance from credentialed art therapists. Led by Meagan Sokol and Sheryl Redburn. Free registration encouraged. Drop-ins always welcome. For questions, or to register, call 503-338-4520.
Warrenton Alzheimer’s Support Group — 2 to 3:30 p.m., 2002 S.E. Chokeberry Ave., Warrenton. Support and information about Alzheimer’s disease. For information, call Grace Bruseth 503-738-6412.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Activity Center, first floor, CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — 7 a.m., Dooger’s Seafood & Grill, Youngs Bay Plaza, 103 S. U.S. Highway 101, Warrenton. For information, call 503-325-4030.
Mindfulness Meditation Group — 7 to 4:45 a.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Activities Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Join to learn more or to practice. Free and open to all, drop-ins welcome. For information, call 503-338-4520.
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 88786 Dellmoor Loop, Warrenton. Moms of children ages infant through kindergarten are invited. Free breakfast and child care provided. For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops
Help Ending Abusive Relationship Tendencies (HEART) — 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Harbor, 1361 Duane St. Open group, covers effects of domestic violence on children, parents and other family members; for females, those who identify as female, anyone in an abusive relationship, or who knows someone who is. For information, call Juli Hol at 503-325-3426, ext. 103.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Blood Pressure Checks — noon to 2 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Warrenton Kiwanis Club — 1 p.m., Dooger’s Seafood and Grill, 103 U.S. Highway 101, Warrenton. For information, call Darlene Warren at 503-861-2672.
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Mahjong for Experienced Players — 1:15 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Beginner Line Dancing for Seniors — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Warrenton Business Association — 5:30 p.m., commission chambers, Warrenton City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. For information, call Kristin Talamantez at 503-861-9750.
Fat Quarter Quilters — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Homespun Quilts, 108 10th St. Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
LGBTIQ Group — 6 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St. Group is designed to help connect LGBTIQ people in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Pacific counties to discuss LGBTIQ issues freely and confidentially. For questions, contact Chris Wright at 425-314-3388.
Seaport Masonic Lodge No. 7 — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. meeting, 1572 Franklin Ave. All Masons and their guests are welcome.
THURSDAY
Chair Exercises for Seniors — 9 to 9:45 a.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. For information, call 503-325-3231.
Wickiup Senior Lunches — 11:30 a.m., Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. Free for those older than 60 ($3 suggested donation), $6.75 for those younger than age 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Angelina’s Pizzeria, 1815 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Astoria-Warrenton Duplicate Bridge Club — 12:30 to 4 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Anyone may play if they have a partner; to request a bridge partner, call 503-325-0029.
Lower Columbia Chief Petty Officers Association — 1 p.m., Clatsop Post 12 American Legion, 1132 Exchange St. The club accepts all enlisted prior, retired and active military personnel, rank E7 and above. For information, call Lauren Walton 208-290-8110.
Oregon Retired Educators Association (OREA) Unit 12 — 1:30 p.m., Sunset Empire Transportation District Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive. Special feature, Kurt Donaldson of the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station (MERTS). Donations: Warrenton High School library. Bring yearly volunteer hours. Coffee and refreshments available.
Art Circle — 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Activities Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Creativity wellness/art circle group for those living with cancer or chronic illness with assistance from credentialed art therapists. Led by Meagan Sokol and Sheryl Redburn. Free registration encouraged. Drop-ins always welcome. For questions, or to register, call 503-338-4520.
Jam Session — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St. Open to the public. For information, call 503-325-3231.
FRIDAY
AAUW Walking Group — 9:30 a.m. Seaside Branch of American Association of University Women weekly low-impact group walk, followed by coffee and fellowship. For information, call 503-738-7751.
Senior Lunch — 11:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Suggested donation of $3 for those older than 60; $6.75 for those younger than 60. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.
Columbia Senior Diners — 11:30 a.m., 1111 Exchange St. The cost is $6. For information, or to have a meal delivered, call 503-325-9693.
Community Skate Night — 5 to 9 p.m., Astoria Armory, 1650 Exchange St. Admission $3. Limited roller skate rentals available for $3; roller blades available. For information, call 503-791-6064 or go to astoriaarmory.com
Bingo — 7 p.m., Wickiup Senior Center, 92650 Svensen Market Road. For information call Mark Tischer at 503-458-6482.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
