FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Meal delivery will continue as scheduled. The Astoria Senior Center dining room is closed. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693.
SATURDAY
Sit & Stitch — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
SUNDAY
Seniors Breakfast — 9 a.m. to noon, Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. Cooked to order from menu. Cost is $6 for seniors 62 and older, $8.50 for those younger than 62. Breakfasts are open to the public. Proceeds after expenses help support local and other charities.
MONDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Meal delivery will continue as scheduled. The Astoria Senior Center dining room is closed. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — noon, second floor of the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St. Guests always welcome. For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — noon, in Long Beach, Washington. Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St. All are welcome. Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Meal delivery will continue as scheduled. The Astoria Senior Center dining room is closed. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — 7 to 8:30 p.m., Activity Center, first floor, CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St. Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Mindfulness/Meditation Group — 7 to 7:45 a.m., CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, Activities Classroom 128, 1905 Exchange St. Join to learn more or to practice. Free and open to all, drop-ins welcome. For information, call 503-338-4520.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 88786 Dellmoor Loop, Warrenton. Moms of children ages infant through kindergarten are invited. Free breakfast and child care provided. For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Meal delivery will continue as scheduled. The Astoria Senior Center dining room is closed. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693.
International Longshore and Warehouse Union Pensioners — noon luncheon, 1 p.m. meeting, Local No. 50 Longshore Hall, 491 Industry St.
Sit & Stitch — 1 to 3 p.m., Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St. Bring knitting, crochet or other needlework projects along to this community stitching time. All skill levels welcome.
Fat Quarter Quilters — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Homespun Quilts, 108 10th St. Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — 6 p.m., Uptown Café, 1639 S.E. Ensign Lane, Warrenton. For information, call 503-325-4030.
THURSDAY
Alzheimer’s Support Group — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nehalem Bay House, 35385 Tohl Ave., Nehalem. Free lunch provided. For information, call 503-368-6445.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Meal delivery will continue as scheduled. The Astoria Senior Center dining room is closed. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — noon, Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St. Suggested donation of $6 for seniors and $7 for those younger than 60. For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Seaside Rotary Club — noon, Angelina’s Pizzeria, 1815 S Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Lunch costs $15. All are welcome. For information, go to seasiderotary.club
Caregiver Support Group — 6 to 7 p.m., Avamere at Seaside, 2500 S. Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. Open to all caregivers, both professional and family care. Yoga exercise, refreshments, friendship and support. For information, call 503-738-0900.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
