FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Better Breathers Club — Sessions offer support, ways and techniques to cope with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other respiratory issues. Caregivers also welcome. For information, call 800-562-8964.
MONDAY
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to 775.toastmastersclubs.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Astoria Lions Club — Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Warrenton Caregiver Support Group — 1:30 to 3 p.m., conference call. Support, information and resources for caregivers. For conference call details, and to RSVP, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Lower Columbia Hospice Bereavement Support Group — Open to age 18 or older. For information, call 503-338-6230.
North Coast La Leche League — Pregnant women, mothers, babies and toddlers welcome. For breastfeeding support, call or text Megan Oien at 503-440-4942, Kestrel Gates at 503-453-3777, Katie Winters at 503-717-3748 or send message to La Leche League of Astoria on Facebook, fb.me/lllofastoria
North Coast Chapter, ABATE of Oregon — All are welcome. For information, call 503-791-7253.
Peninsula Arts Association — All are welcome. For information, call 360-665-6041 or go to beachartist.org
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
North Coast Multiple Sclerosis Care and Share Help Group — For information, call 503-325-7898.
Cannon Beach Garden Club — For information, call Pam Chater at 503-436-2331 and leave a message or email pamchater@msn.com
Stroke Support Group — Stroke survivors, their caregivers and family members welcome. For information, call 503-717-7781.
WomenHeart of North Oregon Coast — Peer support group for women living with or at risk of heart disease. For information, contact Michele Abrahams at 503-338-8435 or WH-NorthOregonCoast@womenheart.org
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com
Maple Chapter No. 95, Order of the Eastern Star — For information, go to oregonoes.org
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary
Breast Cancer Support Group — Support for women who are being treated for, or are survivors of, breast cancer. No registration required. For information, call Mari Montesano at 503-338-4589 or email mmontesano@columbiamemorial.org
Understanding Your Grief — Free support group providing an opportunity to learn about the grief process, identify new coping strategies and discuss a variety of topics related to the healing process. For questions, contact Jeanette Johnson at 503-338-6230.
Columbia River Estuary Action Team — CREATE fosters citizen involvement in protecting the Columbia River estuary. Visitors and new members always welcome. For information, go to create-columbia.com
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fort Stevens Post 10580 — For information, call Mel Jasmin at 503-861-2030.
Lower Columbia Classic Car Club — New members welcome. For information or directions, call Steve Jordan at 503-325-1807.
Rainland Fly Casters — For information, call Tom Scoggins at 503-449-0462 or Walt Weber at 360-777-8295.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.