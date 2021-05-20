FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Karaoke — For information, call 503-738-7911.
SUNDAY
National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group — Family to family support group, for anyone with a friend or loved one suffering from a serious mental illness. For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, email k7erowood@q.com or go to nami.org
MONDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — Donations of material always appreciated. For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Astoria Lions Club — Prospective members welcome. For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Mindfulness/Meditation Group — For information, call 503-338-4520.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Fat Quarter Quilters — Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club — For information, call 503-325-4030.
THURSDAY
Alzheimer’s Support Group — For information, call 503-368-6445.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary
Caregiver Support Group — Open to all caregivers, both professional and family care. Yoga exercise, refreshments, friendship and support. For information, call 503-738-0900.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four-legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.