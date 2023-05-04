FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202.For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Seaside Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Ostomy Support Group — For information, call Lisa Harris at 503-338-4523.
SATURDAY
Detachment 1228 Marine Corps League — For information, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153.
MONDAY
Pinochle Group — Looking for players. For information, call 503-869-2390.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, go to AstoriaRotary.org.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Parkinson’s Support Group — For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.
Peninsula Quilt Guild — For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.
Seaside Lions Club — For information, call 503-738-7693.
Pacific NW Head Injury Support Group — For information, call 209-791-3092.
Pacific County Democrats — For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty.
TUESDAY
Tobacco Free Coalition of Clatsop County — Anyone interested in tobacco use prevention and education is welcome. For information, call Steven Blakesley at 503-325-8500 or Alissa Dorman at 503-325-4321, ext. 5758.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 on Monday or Thursday.
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Astoria Lions Club — 11:30 a.m., Lions and visitors meet at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. For information, contact Ray Montgomery at 971-286-8009 or go to facebook.com/LionsClubAstoria.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Sou’Wester Garden Club — 10 a.m. to noon, Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside. Topic: Final preparation and organization for the plant sale. Lunch follows at the Seaside Golf Course.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch for Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group for families of those with chronic mental illness. For information, contact Harry Comins at 503-440-3403.
Warrenton Business Association — For information, call Kristin Talamantez at 503-861-9750.
Fat Quarter Quilters — Not limited to quilts. For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com
LGBTIQ Group — Group is designed to help connect LGBTIQ people in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Pacific counties to discuss LGBTIQ issues freely and confidentially. For questions, contact Chris Wright at 425-314-3388.
THURSDAY
Astoria-Warrenton Bridge Club — All bridge players, players with partners, welcome. Proof of vaccination and booster and masks required. For information, call 503-325-0029 or 503-791-9745.
Rotary Club of Seaside — For information, visit Rotary Club of Seaside on Facebook at fb.me/SeasideRotary.
Lower Columbia Chief Petty Officers Association — The club accepts all enlisted prior, retired and active military personnel, rank E7 and above. For information, call Lauren Walton 208-290-8110.
OTHER
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St., needs blanket donations for their four-legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
Sheets Needed — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 320 First Ave. in Seaside, needs double, queen and king flat sheets for the quilting club. To donate, contact Claudia Kulland at 503-505-1626.