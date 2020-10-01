FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Ostomy Support Group — For information, call Lisa Harris at 503-338-4523.
Seaside Duplicate Bridge — 1 to 4:30 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Come with a partner or call ahead for one at 503-738-7817. Lessons also available.
SATURDAY
Detachment 1228 Marine Corps League — Noon, El Compadre, 119 Main Ave., Warrenton. For information, contact Lou Neubecker at 503-717-0153.
MONDAY
Grace and Encouragement for Moms — For information, call Christina Leonard at 503-298-3936.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, visit Astoria Rotary’s Facebook page.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Astoria Toastmasters — For information, go to toastmasters.org or call Christa Svensson at 206-790-2869.
TUESDAY
Stewardship Quilting Group — For information, call Janet Kemp at 503-325-4268.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Astoria Lions Club — For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Astoria Kiwanis Club — For information, call Frank Spence at 503-325-2365 or Susan Brooks at 503-791-3026.
Bras2Moms Fitting — Free nursing bras and/or tanks to mothers. A $5 donation is requested, not required. For best fit, come for a fitting two weeks after giving birth. Sizes subject to availability. For information, call 503-338-7581.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Moms Offering Moms Support Club — For information, email president@momsclubofastoria.orgg
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group open to all those diagnosed with a mood disorder, or who have a family member or friend diagnosed, or who think they might have depression or bipolar disorder. For information, contact Ken Rislow at 503-791-5482.
Angora Hiking Club — 1 to 4 p.m., 89990 Hawkins Road, Warrenton. Parking fee is $5. Call Deb McCabe at 703-400-3036 by Monday to register; membership not required. For information, go to angorahikingclub.org.
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 — Uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the Coast Guard. Members learn new skills and qualifications; no former military or boating experience needed. For information, contact Della Wilson at 360-244-7062 or wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Seaside Elks Lodge No. 1748 — For information, call 503-738-6651 or email seasideelks@yahoo.com.
THURSDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Lower Columbia Chief Petty Officers Association — The club accepts all enlisted prior, retired and active military personnel, rank E7 and above. For information, call Lauren Walton 208-290-8110.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.