FRIDAY
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Better Breathers Club — 1:30 to 3 p.m., Providence Seaside Hospital, Suite 113 (lower level), 725 S. Wahanna Road. Sessions offer support, ways and techniques to cope with COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other respiratory issues. Caregivers also welcome. No cost, but registration encouraged by calling 800-562-8964.
SATURDAY
Lower Columbia R/C Society — Local Academy of Model Aeronautics chartered radio control model aircraft club. All model aircraft enthusiasts are welcome. For information, call 503-458-5196 or 503-325-0608.
SUNDAY
Blacksmith Enthusiasts Meet — For information, contact Mark Standley at 503-434-0148 or Herman Doty at 971-306-1043 or ringinganvildesign@gmail.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Support Group — Family to family support group, for anyone with friend or loved one suffering from a serious brain (mental) illness. For information, contact Myra Kero at 503-738-6165, or k7erowood@q.com, or go to nami.org
MONDAY
Astoria High School Class of 1970 — For information, call ShawnAnn Hope at 503-791-1231.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Astoria Rotary Club — For information, visit Astoria Rotary’s Facebook page.
Columbia Northwestern Model Railroading Club — Group runs trains on HO-scale layout. For information, call Don Carter at 503-325-0757.
Parkinson’s Support Group — For information, call 503-440-1970 or 503-440-1985.
Peninsula Quilt Guild — For information, call Janet King at 360-665-3005.
Seaside Lions Club — For information, call 503-738-7693.
Pacific NW Head Injury Support Group — For information, call 209-791-3092.
Pacific County Democrats — For information, go to fb.me/DemocratsofPacificCounty.
TUESDAY
Tobacco Free Coalition of Clatsop County — Anyone interested in tobacco use prevention and education welcome. For information, call Steven Blakesley at 503-325-8500 or Alissa Dorman at 503-325-4321, ext. 5758.
Do Nothing Club — Men’s group. For information, call Jack McBride at 360-665-2721.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Astoria Lions Club — For information, contact Charlene Larsen at 503-325-0590.
Warrenton Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support and information about Alzheimer’s disease. For information, call Grace Bruseth at 503-738-6412.
Authentic Spiritual Conversations — Open dialogue about spiritual issues. All faiths, including “spiritual but not religious” welcome. For information, email info@cgifellowship.org or call 916-307-9790.
WEDNESDAY
Angora Hiking Club — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach, Washington, for a “Peninsula Unique Places” event. Participants should wear comfortable shoes, bring lunch, snacks and beverages. RSVP by calling Kathleen Hudson by Sunday at 503-861-2802. Membership is not required; face coverings and social distancing are. For information, go to angorahikingclub.org.
Mindfulness/Meditation Group — For information, call 503-338-4520.
Warrenton Mothers of Preschoolers — For information, go to mops.org/groups/warrentonmops.
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Association on Mental Disabilities — Support group for families of those with chronic mental illness. For information, contact Harry Comins at 503-440-3403.
Warrenton Business Association — For information, call Kristin Talamantez at 503-861-9750.
Fat Quarter Quilters — For information, call 503-325-3300 or 800-298-3177 or go to homespunquilt.com.
LGBTQI Group — For questions, contact Chris Wright at 425-314-3388.
THURSDAY
Wickiup Senior Lunches To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, Wickiup Grange Hall, 92683 Svensen Market Road. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202. For new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Senior Lunch To Go — Pick up a hot lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Senior Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside. Drive up to Avenue B to pick up at back door. For information, call Suzanne Bjaranson at 503-861-4202; for new Meals on Wheels inquiries, call 503-304-3420.
Columbia Senior Diners — Full Meals $6: Delivered to seniors or pickup available at the Astoria Senior Center kitchen door, 1111 Exchange St. For information, or meal delivery, call 503-325-9693 before 10 a.m.
Warrenton Senior Lunch Program — For information, or to volunteer, call 503-861-3502 Monday or Thursday.
Breast Cancer Support Group — For information, call Mari Montesano at 503-338-4589 or email mmontesano@columbiamemorial.org.
Understanding Your Grief — Free support group providing an opportunity to learn about the grief process, identify new coping strategies and discuss a variety of topics related to the healing process. For questions, contact Jeanette Johnson at 503-338-6230.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Fort Stevens Post 10580 — For information, call Mel Jasmin at 503-861-2030.
Lower Columbia Classic Car Club — For information or directions, call Steve Jordan at 503-325-1807.
Rainland Fly Casters — For information, call Tom Scoggins at 503-449-0462, or Walt Weber at 360-777-8295.
OTHER
Quilting Project Needs Fabric — Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Seaside. Needs polyester/cotton fabric, 1/2 yard or larger, and clean sheets (queen or king size) for group that makes quilts for those in need within the U.S. and around the world. For information, or to donate, call Claudia Kulland at 503-738-5895.
Blankets Needed — Columbia Veterinary Hospital, 576 31st St. Needs blanket donations for their four legged patients. Anything is helpful, even the stained or frayed. Donations can be dropped off during business hours (closed for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m.) Monday through Saturday.
