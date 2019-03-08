NEHALEM — A presentation, “Community Rights: What They Are and Where Did They Go?” takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) gallery, 36155 Ninth St. in Nehalem.
The presenters are Barbara Davis and Debra Fant, board members of Lincoln County Community Rights, which brought Measure 21-177 to the May 2017 ballot and banned aerial spraying of pesticides in Lincoln County.
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection meets at the NCRD the second Tuesday of every month. This is the first educational presentation of “Speak Truth to Power” series of talks. For information, call Jane Anderson at 503-812-0059.
