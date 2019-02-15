MANZANITA — The Lower Nehalem Community Trust was awarded $2,300 by the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund at an awards reception held in Lincoln City Feb. 1.
The grant will be used toward the purchase and installation of a hoop house, a structure to be added to the Alder Creek Center Community Garden.
The hoop house will become an important part of producing healthy plants for the garden and providing an offseason plant shelter.
LNCT’s mission is to preserve land and nurture conservation values in partnership with the community in the Nehalem region.
The Community Garden is a program within the organization that provides educational experiences, in addition to growing, harvesting and distributing produce.
For information, contact Karen Matthews at 503-368-3203 or karen@nehalemtrust.org
Donations can be designated for the Community Garden Program through a donation to LNCT, P.O. Box 496, Manzanita, OR 97130 or donate at nehalemtrust.org
