The North Coast Watershed Association, a local nonprofit conservation group serving Clatsop County, has just wrapped up a successful stream restoration project on Mill Creek.
The project removed culverts, sediment and fill that had blocked fish migration for decades, reopened and planted 1.6 miles of stream, and decommissioned almost 2 miles of old forest road.
"With state funding and contracted work through the Oregon Department of Forestry," Jane Harris, executive director for the organization, explained, "we have been able to rehabilitate an important stream for migrating salmon to its original healthy flow."
People interested in local watershed health can learn more at clatsopwatersheds.org
