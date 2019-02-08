Oregon State University’s 4-H and Snap-Ed Food and Nutrition programs are offering a free four-week cooking classes to middle school students from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, from Feb. 14 to March 7, at Knappa High School, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.
The class teaches cutting, measuring, kitchen safety, and meal preparation. Students will cook a breakfast, a skillet meal in the oven, do stove top frying, and prepare a Hawaiian meal that will be served to family members at the final class.
Space is limited. To sign up, contact the school principal, Laurel Smalley, at 503-458-5993. For questions about the program, contact Sandra Carlson at 4-H at 503-325-8573.
