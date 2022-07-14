WARRENTON — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced over 1,200 additional winners of scholarships financed by colleges and universities.

One of the winners is Erik J. Cooley, of Warrenton, who was home-schooled, and plans to study computer engineering. He received a National Merit University of Idaho Scholarship.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

