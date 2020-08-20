Applications are open for Oregon’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Cultural Support program.
The Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature allocated $25.9 million to Business Oregon for distribution to cultural organizations through the Oregon Cultural Trust facing losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All Oregon cultural nonprofits and community venues are welcome to apply. Applications are due by noon Monday. Approved funds will be distributed by Sept. 15.
For information, go to culturaltrust.org
