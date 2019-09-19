The Oregon/Costa Rica Partners of the Americas recently hosted 11 Costa Rican guests for five days in their homes in the Columbia-Pacific region. The group visited Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach.
In Astoria, the group rode the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, climbed the Astoria Column and visited the Columbia River Maritime Museum. In Seaside, they spent a night at the beach and visited the Seaside Aquarium.
In Cannon Beach, they participated in the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, explored tide pools, visited Ecola State Park and took a home and gallery tour.
The last day included a tour of the Big Creek hatchery and a potluck at the Brownsmead Grange with dancing and live music by the Brownsmead Flats. The Ticos will also visit Hood River, central Oregon and Portland before going home on Sept. 29.
In February, a group of Oregonians will visit four different locations in Costa Rica and be hosted in homes there. For information, go to oregonpartners.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.