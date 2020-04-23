Clatsop County is offering an array of surplus office furniture and equipment, kitchen appliances, shelving and more for free to nonprofit organizations. The items come from the former Oregon Youth Authority facility in Warrenton, which is being reconstructed as the county’s new jail.
For information and a complete list, contact Karla McFadden at kmcfadden@co.clatsop.or.us or 503-338-3650.
