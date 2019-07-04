Employees of financial cooperative Wauna Credit Union choose one charity or nonprofit organization to raise funds for, and this round they raised $6,500 for the Food for Kids Program at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, located at the Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Church.
Wauna Credit Union Compliance Specialist Kristen DeForrest helped coordinate the fundraising efforts.
“Last year we put together 2,246 food bags, which puts us just under 13,000 pounds of food provided to our community,” pantry volunteer Janet Wilker said. In just six years, the little pantry has given away over 10,000 food bags.
The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 1465 Grand Ave., is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. For information, call 503-325-2007.
