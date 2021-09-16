From left, student Jade Vollner and alumnus Angeleen Somoza pose with Bailey Roberts, TLC community engagement and education coordinator, and Crystal Garrison, TLC’s marketing and community development manager, outside the campus bookstore at Clatsop Community College.
TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, presented the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation with a check for $2,000 from TLC’s Communities First Program.
TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, has renewed its Communities First Program, a multiyear sponsorship for selected community colleges and hospitals within the seven Oregon and Washington counties it serves.
The credit union has donated $87,000 to Communities First recipients, including four college foundations and eight hospital foundations. TLC has pledged to distribute another $87,000 to these community-centered foundations from 2021 to 2023. One of the Communities First Program recipients is the Clatsop Community College Foundation.
TLC’s 2021 donation of $2,500 supported Bandit Biking for Books, during which Clatsop Community College instructor Fernando Rojas-Galván biked 1,608 miles to visit all 17 Oregon community colleges to raise funds for textbooks. A crowd of supporters welcomed Rojas-Galván at the finish line July 25, applauding his 20 day ride and over $50,000 raised during the event.
An additional Communities First Program recipient is the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The $2,000 donation will support Columbia Memorial Hospital’s general fund, but future donations will supplement the Arm-in-Arm Fund. Founded to support cancer patients unable to afford basic necessities not covered by insurance, the Arm-in-Arm Fund is an important resource for many patients. The program has helped the hospital expand on traditional caregiving by helping patients cover the costs of transportation, utilities, medication and other expenses when they need financial assistance the most.